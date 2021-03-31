Clear

Rochester man found guilty of raping a homeless woman

Scott Ramey
Scott Ramey

Victim said she was virtually held captive for several weeks.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 5:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a two-day trial, a Rochester man has been convicted of raping a woman.

The jury returned guilty verdicts Wednesday afternoon against Scott Wade Ramey, 57, for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 13.

Ramey was arrested after a woman told Rochester police she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Ramey. According to court documents, the woman told police she was homeless and living in Cooke Park in mid-November 2020 when she was approached by Ramey. The victim said Ramey invited her back to his shed near Cooke Park and produced a pistol, a knife, and a can of mace and set them on a bench. The woman told police she was afraid Ramey would hurt her and followed him to his shed, where Ramey sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police Ramey sexually assaulted her seven times over the next few weeks and that at one point Ramey pointed a gun directly at her head. The victim says he was finally able to escape from Ramey in December 2020.

Rochester police say they searched the shed on January 7, 2021, and found evidence there that fit the woman’s story. Ramey was arrested later than day and police say he denied have a sexual relationship with the woman.

