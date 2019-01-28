Rochester man found deceased Sunday likely died from hypothermia

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heartbreaking details have emerged after a man was found dead in bitterly cold temperatures outside a Rochester residence over the weekend.

Police said 22-year-old Ali Gombo was found deceased when he was located around 10 a.m. Sunday near where he lived at 917 4th Ave. NW.

Police said Gombo was out with friends Saturday night and was dropped off around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 10th St. and 4th Ave. NW.

Neighbors reported hearing loud voices around that time, and it was later learned that Gombo didn’t have keys to his residence. Instead, he would knock on a door and window and his sister who lived with him would let him in.

Police said footprints around the residence indicate Gombo was trying to get inside. Smeared blood was found on doors (including a neighbors), and other footprints suggest he fell on more than one occasion.

Eventually, police found clothing at the base of incline near the residence. Authorities said in stages of hypothermia a person begins taking off clothing).

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week, but authorities believe he suffered from frostbite and hypothermia.