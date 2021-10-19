Rochester man found asleep in someone else's vehicle pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered by a man found sleeping in the backseat of someone else’s vehicle.

Nathan Daniel Koball, 30 of Rochester, is charged with fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.

He was arrested on September 6 after a couple at the Kwik Trip in Stewartville called the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office about a man sleeping in their vehicle. Deputies arrived to wake up Koball, who had apparently been in the vehicle since the previous night.

Court documents state Koball was found with three empty hypodermic needles and one fully loaded needle containing methamphetamine.

No trial date has been set.