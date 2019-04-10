Rochester man fortunate to be alive after vehicle falls off jack, crushes him

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is lucky to be alive after a truck fell off a jack stand and landed on the mechanic.
Authorities were called at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday to Lesmeister Fleet Services and found the mechanic underneath a 2011 Volvo 3..
When authorities arrived, the vehicle was still on 46-year-old Kevin Harrington, of Rochester, before staff was able to get move the vehicle with a power jack.
Harrington was conscious and alert but was in a lot of pain, according to authorities. He was taken by Mao Clinic Ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital.
A wood block that was being used as a backup splintered due to being in poor condition.
