Rochester man forced to live with his guilty plea

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man sentenced on a gun charge after stealing a Rochester police squad car wanted to withdraw his guilty plea. The Minnesota Court of Appeals isn’t letting him.

Travers Davel McDaniel, 25 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm after a September 2017 incident where police say he jumped into a police car and drove away. When they found the car and McDaniel hiding nearby, police say the rifle in the car had been removed from its ceiling holder and placed on the passenger seat.

McDaniel was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $6,445.02 in restitution. He appealed, arguing that his plea was inaccurate because he never admitted to touching or exercising control over the rifle.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says McDaniel was fleeing law enforcement with the rifle in clear view inside the stolen police car, which was then found in a different position, and that McDaniel agreed during his sentencing that he had been in possession of the weapon. Therefore, the Court rejects his appeal.