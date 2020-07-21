Rochester man facing litany of charges over two car chases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a domestic dispute escalated to violence and two car chases before a Rochester man was arrested.

Derrick Mays, 28, is accused of 2nd degree assault, domestic abuse and assault, terroristic threats, stalking, hit and run, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, violating an order for protection, and driving after revocation.

The Rochester Police Department says Mays approached a vehicle around 10:30 am Monday morning. A woman inside who had an order for protection against May was being driven to work by another woman. Police say Mays tried to block them from driving, then got out of his vehicle and tried to break the passenger window with his belt buckle.

The victims drove off and police say Mays pursued, rear ending their vehicle and following them into a parking lot near the old Kmart. The victim called 911 and officers say they arrived to see Mays trying to break the window again.

Police say Mays drove away, telling that officers would have to kill him because he’s not going out like that, and a chase was called off due to excessive speeds. Mays’ vehicle was later found at Heritage Manor Apartments.

An investigation led police to an unit where the renter allegedly said Mays was not there and would not let police in without a warrant. Officers got a warrant, the renter’s family exited the apartment, and police say May was found and arrested inside.