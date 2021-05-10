Rochester man facing litany of charges after fleeing deputy early Sunday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began when a vehicle was clocked going 93 miles per hour Sunday morning resulted in a lengthy pursuit where a man fled into an apartment complex.

Langston Mercedes, 24, of Rochester, is facing felony charges in connection to the incident, which began at 4 a.m. at Highway 52 and 85th St.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but it fled and the pursuit lasted 10-15 minutes until it pulled into an apartment parking lot in the 1900 block of 18 1/2 Ave. NW.

Authorities said a female let the driver into the apartment before Mercedes eventually came out. He's facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving without a license and many other traffic violations.

A passenger in the vehicle was not arrested.