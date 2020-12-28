Rochester man facing charges after apparently ingesting drugs while being in stolen vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man had to be hospitalized after apparently ingesting some drugs while in a stolen vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was stolen from the Kwik Trip on Saturday before it was found a day later.

Authorities said the stolen vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer, was spotted Sunday before a short vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was able to elude officers before a suspicious vehicle complaint was received about an hour later in the 8400 block of Providence Rd. NW.

Jeremy Bobo, 43, of Rochester, was in the vehicle that was parked in front of a residence at an odd angle.

Bobo’s medical condition worsened after authorities arrived and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

He’s facing charges of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, driving after suspension and fourth-degree DWI.