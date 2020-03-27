Rochester man facing attempted murder charge for targeting woman with gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attempted to fire a gun multiple times at a woman.
Police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the 300 block of 31st St. NE when a 50-year-old woman who lives in the apartments was getting into her car and said hello to a previous neighbor.
That’s when Omar Alasow allegedly pulled a handgun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.
The gun was loaded but didn’t go off because it was jammed, police said.
When Alasow fled the scene, a sergeant saw a vehicle matching a description given on N. Broadway Ave.
A 9 mm pistol was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.
The victim and witnesses were able to identify Alasow. He’s facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
