Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man facing attempted murder charge for targeting woman with gun

Omar Alasow

A 59-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attempted to fire a gun multiple times at a woman.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:24 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 59-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly attempted to fire a gun multiple times at a woman.

Police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the 300 block of 31st St. NE when a 50-year-old woman who lives in the apartments was getting into her car and said hello to a previous neighbor.

That’s when Omar Alasow allegedly pulled a handgun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.

The gun was loaded but didn’t go off because it was jammed, police said.

When Alasow fled the scene, a sergeant saw a vehicle matching a description given on N. Broadway Ave.

A 9 mm pistol was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The victim and witnesses were able to identify Alasow. He’s facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events