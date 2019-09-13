Rochester man enters plea over a year after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after his arrest, a Rochester man pleads not guilty to illegal gun possession.

Law enforcement says Hamada Abubakar Wallin, 36 of Rochester, and Vanna Somvilai, 38 of Rochester, were pulled over on July 21, 2018, after multiple traffic violations. According to court documents, a loaded 9 mm gun was found in their vehicle.

Somvilai finally entered a not guilty plea Friday to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial has been scheduled to start on March 9, 2020.

Wallin pleaded guilty in April to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 100 hours of community work service.