Rochester man dies after falling off cliff in northern Minnesota

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is dead after falling from a 100-foot high cliff in northern Minnesota.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 9:30 pm Saturday that Daniel Allman, 29, has been hiking with a friend when he fell off a cliff and went into the Caribou River.

The friend pulled Allman from the water and began lifesaving attempts, which were then aided by the Lake County Rescue Squad and Lake County Ambulance Service. However, Allman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this fatal incident.