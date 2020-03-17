Clear
Rochester man convicted on two counts of murder

Glenn Johnson
A Rochester man has been convicted on all counts in a double murder case.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:54 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man has been convicted on all counts in a double murder case.

Glenn Johnson was found guilty of killing Phillip William Hicks and Eric Alan Flemming in March of 2018. 

A jury found Johnson guilty of the March 17, 2018 killings at Castleview Apartments, where all three men were living.

Hicks and Flemming were found stabbed and then taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Johnson entered a not guilty plea in October of 2018.

Capt. John Sherwin said that Castleview is a “well-managed building with security on site.”

Several knives were recovered from the suspect’s apartment and police believe two of them, standard kitchen knives, were used in the attack.

Police say the victims were found in separate apartments on the fourth floor and that a wheelchair belonging to Hicks was found overturned in the hallway.

Police believe Hicks was attacked in the hallway and was able to flee into a nearby apartment.

Johnson, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was attempting to exit the building through a rear stairway when he was detained. He was not cooperative at the jail during the booking process.

Surveillance video captured at least part of the incident, police said. The victims and the suspect all lived near each other on the fourth floor of the building.

