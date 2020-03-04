Rochester man convicted of knife-point assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.

Phillip Steven Kuch, 34 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to one year and nine months behind bars, with credit for 107 days already served. He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault and domestic abuse for an incident on November 17, 2019.

Law enforcement says Kuch slashed the tires on a vehicle near the Rochester Public Library and then robbed a man near the Calgary Church. The victim told police that Kuch held the knife to his stomach and said “I told you I was going to get you.”

As part of a plea deal, charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, two counts of harassment, two counts of felony stalking, and 4th degree damage to property were dismissed.