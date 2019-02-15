Rochester man convicted of kidnapping and sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a four-day trial, a Rochester man is convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman.

Bakil Nuh Dahir, 25, was arrested in October 2018 after police say he gave a man and woman a ride home, but then threatened the man with a tire iron until he got out of the vehicle. Police say Dahir then drove off with the woman, sexually assaulted her, and dropped her off at a gas station.

A jury found Dahir guilty Thursday of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of 2nd and 5th degree assault.

Dahir is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 1 in Olmsted County District Court.