Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man convicted of kidnapping and sex abuse

Bakil Dahir Bakil Dahir

Took the jury less than a day to return a guilty verdict.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 3:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a four-day trial, a Rochester man is convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting a woman.

Bakil Nuh Dahir, 25, was arrested in October 2018 after police say he gave a man and woman a ride home, but then threatened the man with a tire iron until he got out of the vehicle. Police say Dahir then drove off with the woman, sexually assaulted her, and dropped her off at a gas station.

A jury found Dahir guilty Thursday of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was found not guilty of 2nd and 5th degree assault.

Dahir is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 1 in Olmsted County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Career Expo

Image

Elevator Rescue Training

Image

Friday morning state wrestling highlights

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Image

1A Thursday

Image

Thursday 3A

Image

State wrestlers advance in Iowa individual state tournament

Community Events