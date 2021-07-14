Rochester man convicted of attempted murder for bloody hammer attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a five-day trial, a jury has convicted a Rochester man on all counts in a bloody hammer attack.

Joseph Ndichu Kinyanjui, 67, was found guilty of first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault. He was arrested in May 2019 after attacking his wife with a hammer. Rochester police say the assault left the woman covered in blood and splattered blood on the floor, walls, and bed where the attack happened.

Court documents state a titanium plate had to be placed in the victim’s head and that brain swelling could cause long-term effects on her “executive functions.”

Kinyanjui is now set to be sentenced on September 8 in Olmsted County District Court.