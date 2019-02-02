Rochester man convicted of attacking himself

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who said someone attacked him while he was working at the Olmsted County Emergency Operations Center has been found guilty of falsely reporting a crime.

A jury returned that verdict against Rick Alan Freshwater, 52 of Rochester, after a four day trial that ended Friday.

Freshwater told police someone came up behind him and tried to slash his neck in October 2016. Police say their investigation found the attack “never happened” and that Freshwater cut himself several times with a homemade weapon

He’s been sentenced to one year of probation to the court, must pay a $200 fine, and must perform 20 hours of community work service.