Rochester man convicted for repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend

OWATONNA, Minn. – A Rochester man was found guilty of 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault.

Ron Henry Lee Jaeger, 36, was arrested in June 2017 and accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend eight times. Law enforcement says she was stabbed in the back, stomach, and face at the Skyline Gardens trailer park in Owatonna.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a bloody Jaeger after a traffic stop shortly after the stabbing.

Jaeger was initially found incompetent to stand trial but was ruled competent in July 2018. A jury returned a guilty verdict after a five-day trial that began August 5. Jaeger’s sentencing is scheduled for November 12.