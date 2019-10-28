Rochester man claiming he was picking up free TV facing 1st-degree burglary charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who claimed he was picking up a free TV is facing a first-degree burglary charge.

Scott Ramey, 55, was arrested Friday after an alleged incident in the 400 block of 6th Ave NW.

Police said a 39-year-old female was home she heard a noise outside.

The woman said she saw Ramey inside her screened-in porch and he had some boots in his hand.

Ramey dropped the boots and left before being located outside the Salvation Army.