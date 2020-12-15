Rochester man charged with rape takes plea deal, still going to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of beating and then raping a woman is going to prison.

James Early Bailey, 42 of Rochester, was charged with 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and felony domestic assault. A woman told law enforcement she took a drive with Bailey on December 29, 2019, and he drove out onto a gravel road where an argument escalated into Bailey assaulting her. The victim told police that she lost consciousness and woke up to find Bailey having sex with her.

Bailey took a plea deal, admitting guilt to domestic assault in exchange for the criminal sex charge being dropped.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court to three years and three months in prison, with credit for 334 days already served.