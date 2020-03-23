Rochester man charged with pistol-whipping his ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Multiple charges are filed after police say a woman was pistol-whipped over the weekend.

Diangelo Johnson, 21, is accused of 1st degree robbery, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, 4th degree damage to property, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of stolen property.

Johnson is accused of using a key to let himself into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment sometime around 2 am Saturday. Police say Johnson pulled out a handgun, punched holes in the walls, smashed a TV screen, punched the 19-year-old victim in the face, hit her with the gun in the back of her head, and threatened to kill her. Officers say Johnson and the victim’s one-year-old child was in the home at the time.

The victim says Johnson demanded her cell phone after the attack and then left.

Police say they arrested Johnson at his home and found a handgun and the victim’s phone. The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of her injuries.