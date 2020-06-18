Rochester man charged with murder of woman in Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. – A Rochester man is accused of killing a woman in Wisconsin and hiding her body.

Randall Q. Merrick, 48, is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, and hiding a corpse. Law enforcement says Merrick was willing with Beth Johnson at her home in Nelson, WI, in 2016. She was last seen on Christmas Day 2016 and her body was discovered near her home in April 2018,

Authorities say a month after Johnson vanished, her got son got a receipt from her debit card for the purchase of a sledgehammer, trash bags, and industrial cleaning products. Investigators say Merrick is the one who signed the receipt and that two months after Johnson’s body was found, a witness claimed that Merrick admitted to killing her.