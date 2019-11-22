Clear
Rochester man charged with murder in Arizona

Daniel Campbell
Daniel Campbell

Authorities say his girlfriend's body showed signs of strangulation and head trauma.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KINGMAN, Arizona – A Rochester man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Joseph Campbell, 52, is accused of 2nd degree murder per domestic violence. Deputies were called around 6 pm Wednesday about a fatal drug overdose. They responded to find Amy Johanna Berg, 40 of Rochester, unresponsive in a vehicle on the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office says Berg could not be revived.

Campbell was then questioned about the overdose and reportedly told deputies that he and Berg had been traveling across the country and that Berg had bought illegal drugs from someone along the way. The Sheriff’s Office says Campbell claimed he was driving along on Wednesday and stopped when Berg said she was not feeling well. Campbell told deputies he attempted CPR on Berg when she began overdosing. Investigators say they saw no obvious indications of foul play.

On Thursday, however, the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office said there were signs of blunt force trauma to Berg’s skull and signs of strangulation to her neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Campbell was then arrested at hotel in Bullhead City. He is being held without bond in the Mohave County Jail.  The investigation into this death is continuing.

