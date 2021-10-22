Rochester man charged with kidnapping and arson after Pine Island fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing charges of kidnapping, assault, and arson after a fire in Pine Island Wednesday night.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman reported being at a friend’s house on Wednesday night when her ex-boyfriend, Michael Drury, 52 of Rochester, came in. The woman says Drury grabbed her by the arm, pulled her outside, and told her to get in her car.

The woman told investigators she got into the car with Drury and started driving to Highway 52. Drury allegedly threatened to crash the car into a bridge, punched the woman in the head and caused her to swerve into traffic, and then told her to take the Oronoco exit.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two wound up at the woman’s home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW. Goodhue County law enforcement then responded to a reported domestic dispute at the home where the woman escaped but Drury was still inside.

Authorities say a perimeter was set up around the home and Drury ad yelling out a window he was going to burn the place down.

Deputies say they saw orange/yellow light coming from the kitchen and believed Drury had started a fire. Investigators say Drury then broke a top floor window but refused to leave the home despite it filling up with smoke.

Deputies say Drury finally exited through the garage and had to be tasered before he could be arrested. Drury allegedly said he had taken a bunch of pills so deputies took him out of the squad car to cuff his hands in the front and that’s when Drury kicked a deputy in the shin.

Drury is currently listed as being in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of kidnapping, first-degree arson, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, fifth-degree assault, and domestic assault.