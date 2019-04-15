Clear
Rochester man charged with gun threats pleads guilty

Jason Finstad Jason Finstad

Police say he was drunk and setting things on fire when arrested.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 11:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a rifle at a woman and her teenage son has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jason Scott Finstad, 37 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Monday morning to one count of stalking. He was arrested in August 2018 after Rochester police say an argument led to Finstad pointing a rifle at a woman, which led to her teenage son getting a loaded shotgun.

Officers say they found Finstad highly intoxicated and burning items in the yard around 1 am when they arrested him.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

