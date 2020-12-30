Rochester man charged with Stewartville sledgehammer burglary

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is jailed after allegedly trying to break into a garage with a sledgehammer.

Collin Johnson, 39, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on two counts of 1st degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, and 4th degree damage to property.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 2400 block of Sonke Lane NW in Stewartville on Tuesday by a 15-year-old female who said someone was trying to smash their way into the garage with a sledgehammer. Deputies say they located Johnson a few blocks away, riding a skateboard in the 1300 block of 20th Street NW, and took him into custody.

Investigators say Johnson had been harassing the 15-year-old’s father over social media over the sale of a vehicle, threatening to come to the victim’s house to “have a party,” which authorities say they believe meant hurting people.

Deputies say Johnson admitted to damaging the garage door and was found in possession of two knives, a baseball bat, a box cutter, duct tape, and handcuffs.