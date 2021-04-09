Rochester man charged with 3rd degree murder for deadly overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused a fatal overdose.

Lam Mathaing Yieb, 23 of Rochester, was booked in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Wednesday on charges of third-degree murder and obstructing the legal process.

Court documents state Yieb supplied cocaine and a blue pill with “M 30” on it and identified as a “perc 30” to an individual who suffered a fatal overdose on February 4 in the 600 block of 4th Avenue NW in Rochester. An autopsy says the victim, an adult male, died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to investigators, a female witness says Yieb encouraged the victim to take the blue pill and after consuming less than half of the pill, the victim died.

Police say during an interview, Yieb denied selling the victim drugs and said the last time he had seen the victim was about one and a half or two weeks before his death.