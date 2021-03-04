Rochester man charged with 22 child porn crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been charged with 22 child pornography crimes.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of use of minors in pornographic work, one count of disseminated child porn, 10 counts of possession of child porn, and one count of soliciting a juvenile to commit a criminal act. Pichurin has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The Rochester Police Department says it received multiple tips about child porn uploaded to an IP address belonging to Pichurin. That led to the search of Pichurin’s home on January 15. Investigators say they found hundreds of images of child pornography, many of them related to one victim under the age of 10. Police say they also found texts and Snapchat conversations between Pichurin and that victim where Pichurin asked the victim to engage in sexual behavior.