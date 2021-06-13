Rochester man celebrates 50 years of running every day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester man is leaving his legacy on the running world.

Stephen DeBoer has been running at least one mile every day for 50 years and six days, counting Sunday.

He hopes to keep that streak going.

Stephen began running when he was in junior high.

He wanted to get in shape for basketball.

Then, after being cut from the basketball team, he joined the cross country team.

And he hasn't stopped running.

Stephen even inspired his dad and brother to join in on the fun.

"When I was a high school kid, I read an article about a guy who ran 100,000 miles and I thought wow, that's awesome. There's no way I could do that," says Stephen.

He has run 173,000 miles so far.

Stephen set a goal to run the distance to the moon, which is 216,000 miles.

He says he has the third longest running streak in the world.