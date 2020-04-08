Clear
Rochester man caught with meth, pot, pills, and knives is sentenced

Peter Aufenthie

Police say multiple drugs and weapons were found after traffic stop.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 4:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with a lot of drugs means probation and a fine for a Rochester man.

Peter Roscoe Aufenthie, 48, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs for an incident on December 27, 2019. A Rochester police officer pulled over Aufenthie in the 200 block of 16th Street NE for having a revoked license. The officer says drug paraphernalia was visible inside the vehicle.

Police say a search found 31 grams of methamphetamine, 27 tramadol pills, 1 lorazepam, 29 duloxetine hydrochloride, 13 knives, 3 stun guns, 3 digital scales, hypodermic needles, 27 grams of marijuana and brass knuckles.

As part of his plea deal, Aufenthie was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

