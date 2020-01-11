Rochester man caught with 16 pounds of pot pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after a traffic stop turned up 16 pounds of marijuana, a Rochester man is finally pleading guilty.
Quran Khalifa Mashawn Bennett, 32, was stopped near the Highway 52 and Interstate 90 interchange on October 18, 2018. Law enforcement says they had been following Bennett due to his drug connections to Chicago and found 16 pounds of marijuana and two guns with him. Authorities say one of the guns had been reported stolen.
Bennett entered a guilty plea Friday to 3rd degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is scheduled for June 18.
