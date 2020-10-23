Rochester man at center of high-risk traffic stop pleads guilty

WABASHA, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a Rochester arrest that went viral on social media.

Yasin Nasir Muhidin, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of misdemeanor harassment in Wabasha County District Court.

Authorities say Muhidin attacked a man at Mac's Park Place Campground on June 3, punching him and pointing a silver gun at him before driving away. Rochester police say Muhidin was located driving in the area of 16th Street NE and North Broadway Avenue and his was surrounded by many officers and squad cars in what was termed a “high-risk traffic stop.” Muhidin was arrested and video of the incident was posted to social media.

Investigators say an airsoft gun thrown out of Muhidin’s vehicle after the assault was recovered.

Muhidin was initially charged with 2nd and 5th degree assault and terroristic threats. His sentencing is now scheduled for December 10.