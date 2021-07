ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentencing date is set for a man arrested with counterfeit Percocet pills.

Daniel Lee Burt-Vasquez, 20 of Rochester, was charged with third-degree sale of drugs and possession of ammunition as a drug user on April 6.

Police say they searched a home in the 700 block of 37th Avenue NW and found 25 fake pills, ammo, and $700.

Burt-Vasquez’ sentencing is scheduled for September 13 in Olmsted County District Court.