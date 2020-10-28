Rochester man arrested on murder charge in connection to overdose death of southern MN woman

MANKATO, Minn. - A 37-year-old Rochester man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose death in southern Minnesota.

Authorities said Alissa Troester, 26, was found dead Aug. 28 in her Mankato home after a drug overdose connected to Fentanyl toxicity.

On Wednesday, agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Jesse Ray Skelly, 37, of Rochester, and is facing a third-degree murder charge.

"An investigation into the source of the fatal substance that caused the death of Troester led investigators to Skelly," authorities said.

"On September 3, 2020, Special Agent McGinnis and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence occupied by Skelly. After the search warrant was executed, Skelly agreed to speak with Special Agent McGinnis. Skelly stated that he did not know Victim 1 had died, but did not show any signs of emotion or seem surprised to hear the news," the criminal complaint states.

You can read the full criminal complaint here.