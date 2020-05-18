Rochester man arrested in connection to weekend shooting that left a man injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old Rochester man is being accused of aiding an offender following a weekend shooting.

Carl Wilson drove the suspect away after a man was shot in the leg, police said Monday.

The shooting left a 39-year-old victim with an injury to the leg. Police said he was in stable condition at St. Marys Hospital.

The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 2nd St. SW.