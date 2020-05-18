ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old Rochester man is being accused of aiding an offender following a weekend shooting.
Carl Wilson drove the suspect away after a man was shot in the leg, police said Monday.
The shooting left a 39-year-old victim with an injury to the leg. Police said he was in stable condition at St. Marys Hospital.
The shooting occurred at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 2nd St. SW.
Related Content
- Rochester man arrested in connection to weekend shooting that left a man injured
- Two arrested in connection to Rochester shooting that left 2 injured
- Mason City man arrested in connection to brutal attack that left man seriously injured
- Police: Rochester man connected to two robberies arrested
- Man arrested in connection to Friday stabbing in Rochester
- Man charged in connection to Winnebago Co. New Year's crash that left 10 injured
- Police: Rochester man arrested in connection to KFC parking lot shooting
- Rochester man injured in Goodhue County crash
- Rochester man injured in Steele County crash
- Man injured, pinned under car in Rochester
Scroll for more content...