Rochester man arrested in connection to Minneapolis riots

MINNEAPOLIS - A Rochester man is in custody for his alleged involvement in the riots following the death of George Floyd.

Junior Smith, 24, is facing riot charges for his alleged involvement in the early morning hours of May 31.

In the area where Smith and three others were found, structures were burned due to arson, businesses were looted and assaults took place.

“As multiple officers were conducting their duties in the street, a dark Mercedes sedan with no visible license plate drove down Lake Street at a high rate of speed. Officers took evasive actions as the vehicle turned onto Pillsbury and into a small parking area. The vehicle turned around and back onto Pillsbury. Officers ordered the vehicle to stop with guns drawn. The vehicle halted. Police ordered the occupants out of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.