Rochester man arrested in NE Iowa after eluding authorities

CALMAR, Iowa - A 42-year-old Rochester is man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly eluded authorities in northeast Iowa.

Thomas Yennie is facing felony charges of eluding and possession of a controlled substance.

It began Tuesday when a deputy witnessed Yennie cross the centerline and he almost struck another vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated but Yennie fled on Highway 52 and eluded deputies on several Winneshiek County roads.

Several hours later, the vehicle was located in a ditch on Madison Rd. On Wednesday at 5 p.m., a citizen called about a suspicious person near Madison Rd. before Yennie was arrested.