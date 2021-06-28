Rochester man arrested in Mower County after being found with meth at dog park

AUSTIN, Minn. - A Rochester man is facing multiple felony charges after he was found with a methamphetamine pipe at a dog park in Austin before multiple counterfeit $100 bills were located.

Danio Dorres, 31, is facing five charges, including possession of narcotics in a park zone and felony drug possession after he was arrested last week.

Authorities said a citizen reported a male with a meth pipe at the dog park. While being searched, Dorres was found in possession of four $100 bills that he attempted to pass at a Kwik Trip.

Police also said Dorres was in possession of meth while he was being booked into the Mower County Jail.