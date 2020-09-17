Rochester man arrested for wrench assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting someone in the head with a large socket wrench.

Steven Ronning, 52 of Rochester, is facing charges of 2nd degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The Rochester Police Department says Ronning and another man apparently tried to stop an argument between a 44-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend around 2:20 am Thursday in the 2600 block of Charles Court NW.

Police say when the man wouldn’t leave, Ronning started to hit him in the head with the wrench. The man ran away but came back when he saw police officers arrive on the scene and told them what happened. Police say the man’s head was bleeding and he was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.