Rochester man arrested for third time since Monday

Justin Keltner

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 2:51 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn – A Rochester man arrested twice in about 13 hours earlier this week has been arrested a third time.

According to police, early Wednesday, a report came in from an overnight employee at the Guest House Inn Suites located in the 400 block of 16th Ave NW that a man jumped over the front desk and took money.
Surveillance video matched the description of 40-year-old Justin Keltner, who was recorded loitering in the hotel lobby earlier.
Rochester Police say Keltner took $435 from the hotel on 16th Avenue.
He was arrested early Thursday morning at the Motel 6 on West Frontage Road and is currently being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
Given his prior crimes, authorities met with Olmsted County Prosecutors and decided to aggregate his recent crimes, including the theft of a purse and a stolen wallet between April 8th and 9th.
Altogether, the value of the crimes totals $1,000, therefore turning individual misdemeanors into a felony charge.

