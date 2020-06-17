Rochester man arrested for stealing a car and taking it for a ride

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen car report leads to an early morning arrest.

The Rochester Police Department says a 57-year-old man told them he parked his car at work in the 700 block of 1st Avenue SE and left his keys in it. The man told officers he realized the car was gone around 2:50 am Wednesday.

Police say the car was seen around 3:20 am near Elton Hills Drive and North Broadway but would not pull over. An officer finally got the car to stop at 37th Street and arrested the driver, Yol Chadack, 29 of Rochester.

Chadack is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and driving after his license was revoked.