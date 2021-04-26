Rochester man arrested for stalking after allegedly climbing through woman's apartment window

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing burglary and stalking charges after climbing through a woman's window at an apartment complex, according to police.

The burglary was reported Sunday night at 1500 41st St. NW when a 22-year-old female locked herself in a room because she heard someone climbing through a window and going through her stuff.

Officers arrived and found Trenton Rudlong, 21, who later admitted he went through a window and took some keys.

He's facing charges of first-degree burglary, stalking and domestic assault.

----

A second burglary investigation is underway after a man reported items were missing from his house and shed.

It happened Saturday in the 400 block of 10th St. NW.

The 25-year-old male who lives there said someone entered through an unlocked kitchen window.

Around $1,500 worth of gaming, musical items and tools were stolen.