Rochester man arrested for robbery and stalking after alleged attack on woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing a litany of charges, including robbery and stalking, after an alleged attack on a woman.

Police were called Dec. 31 to the 1000 block of 21st St. SE after a female was taken boxes outside to the trash when she saw Abdirahman Mohamed, looking at her.

The victim said Mohamed walked over, pulled her hair and then pulled her to the ground and began kicking her in the face.

He allegedly tried to take her watch and told the victim that she owed him money.

The victim and Mohamed know each other and were involved in a recent criminal case where Mohamed actually owed her money.

The victim attempted to call 911 but the phone was slapped out of her hand.

Mohamed was arrested later in the day during a high-risk traffic stop.

He is facing charges of robbery, stalking, domestic abuse, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call, 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.