Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rochester man arrested for robbery and stalking after alleged attack on woman

Abdirahman Mohamed

A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing a litany of charges, including robbery and stalking, after an alleged attack on a woman.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 9:33 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 9:35 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old Rochester man is facing a litany of charges, including robbery and stalking, after an alleged attack on a woman.

Police were called Dec. 31 to the 1000 block of 21st St. SE after a female was taken boxes outside to the trash when she saw Abdirahman Mohamed, looking at her. 

The victim said Mohamed walked over, pulled her hair and then pulled her to the ground and began kicking her in the face.

He allegedly tried to take her watch and told the victim that she owed him money. 

The victim and Mohamed know each other and were involved in a recent criminal case where Mohamed actually owed her money.

The victim attempted to call 911 but the phone was slapped out of her hand.

Mohamed was arrested later in the day during a high-risk traffic stop.

He is facing charges of robbery, stalking, domestic abuse, domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call, 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 420544

Reported Deaths: 5489
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin873861405
Ramsey37572698
Dakota30764281
Anoka29310332
Washington18762194
Stearns17093173
St. Louis12738212
Scott1118484
Wright1098390
Olmsted945564
Sherburne777857
Carver652534
Clay621278
Rice560057
Kandiyohi541066
Blue Earth509130
Crow Wing455867
Otter Tail426051
Chisago422828
Benton394882
Winona361745
Nobles354046
Douglas353160
Mower335525
Polk321752
Goodhue312048
McLeod310440
Morrison294143
Beltrami291043
Lyon287229
Becker271136
Itasca271040
Isanti267433
Carlton263438
Steele25359
Pine251412
Todd224527
Nicollet210233
Mille Lacs204843
Freeborn203118
Brown203032
Le Sueur197515
Cass194820
Meeker189732
Waseca177915
Roseau161214
Martin158525
Wabasha15212
Hubbard140337
Redwood131826
Renville130839
Chippewa128530
Cottonwood122815
Houston120013
Dodge11864
Wadena113612
Fillmore11211
Rock103810
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103232
Sibley10325
Kanabec93518
Faribault92911
Pennington90814
Yellow Medicine89114
Pipestone88121
Jackson8008
Swift79716
Murray7615
Pope6924
Marshall68013
Stevens6776
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle61415
Wilkin5927
Lake56015
Koochiching5539
Lincoln4561
Big Stone4413
Unassigned44159
Norman4138
Mahnomen3977
Grant3947
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2202
Lake of the Woods1541
Cook1060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 283112

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41943413
Linn16752249
Scott14293152
Black Hawk12903220
Woodbury12388168
Johnson1127747
Dubuque10719139
Pottawattamie839098
Story807031
Dallas802867
Webster446264
Sioux437044
Cerro Gordo436162
Clinton416055
Marshall404857
Warren387234
Buena Vista374626
Muscatine361175
Des Moines357735
Plymouth337653
Wapello315492
Jasper293054
Lee290625
Marion274149
Jones260348
Henry249427
Carroll240631
Bremer227844
Crawford213422
Benton199838
Boone194615
Washington190328
Jackson178829
Tama176656
Mahaska175835
Dickinson172920
Delaware164532
Kossuth156632
Clay155913
Wright153918
Hamilton149324
Hardin146426
Buchanan146217
Harrison146058
Fayette143619
Clayton141046
Cedar140619
Winneshiek139818
Page138614
Butler129923
Mills129815
Floyd129234
Lyon126625
Cherokee126422
Poweshiek122224
Allamakee119426
Hancock118924
Calhoun11749
Iowa114921
Winnebago110828
Grundy110518
Louisa108324
Cass106439
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw105011
Sac104614
Jefferson104220
Union103519
Emmet102327
Madison9878
Appanoose98436
Humboldt98418
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92217
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79825
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7620
Howard74317
Pocahontas72912
Ida70129
Clarke6986
Monroe69617
Davis65120
Greene6497
Adair61617
Osceola6168
Lucas5918
Monona55416
Taylor5479
Worth5353
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4314
Wayne38921
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2712
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Slick roads possible through Monday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group fitness classes resume today in Minnesota

Image

New Rochester City Council members to take oath of office

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Albert Lea Reopen MN protest

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potentially Slick Monday Morning Commute

Image

How plow drivers prepare for snow

Image

Detour gym gave members mini gyms

Image

Aaron's Saturday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

Chick-fil-A Tests Mobile Concept in Northwest Rochester

Image

Rochester boards question suggested charter changes

Community Events