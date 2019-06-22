Clear

Rochester man arrested for pipe assault

Jonathan Hagen Jonathan Hagen

Police say victim needed medical treatment for a head injury.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police arrest a man after they say he hit someone in the head with a metal pipe.

Jonathan Hagen, 45, is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center with pending charges of 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct.

Officers say they were called to the 500 block of 3rd Street NW in Rochester around 9:30 pm Friday for a reported assault. Police say Hagen got into an argument with an adult male housemate and when the victim walked away to go outside, Hagen went after him.

Police say Hagen grabbed a metal pipe and hit the victim in the head. The victim had to be taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of a head injury.

