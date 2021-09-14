Rochester man arrested for northwest Minnesota murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is arrested for a fatal shooting in northwest Minnesota.

The Rochester Police Department, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension worked together to arrest Idris Haji-Mohamed, 26 of Rochester, for the murder of Abdi Abdi on Friday night in Moorhead.

Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop shortly after 1 pm Monday at 48th Street and Main Avenue SE in Rochester. He is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for second-degree murder, pending extradition to Clay County.

The Moorhead Police Department says it does not know what relationship existed between Haji-Mohamed and Abdi but says they do not think this killing was random.