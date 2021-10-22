Rochester man arrested for knifepoint abduction

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is accused of a knifepoint abduction.

Richard Eaton, 31, has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, threats of violence, domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a witness, fifth-degree drug possession, and violating a no-contact order.

Authorities say a resident in the 1300 block of Marion Road SE reported hearing a knock at the door Thursday and a woman saying someone was after her and she needed help. The resident says that’s when a man drove up on the grass, got out with a knife, grabbed and punched the woman, pulled her into the car, and drove away.

Investigators say witnesses gave great descriptions of the man and the car and surveillance video from nearby areas identified him as Richard Eaton. Law enforcement then located the female victim at work and spoke with her. She reportedly said Eaton was her on-and-off boyfriend.

Authorities say they located Eaton’s home and then arrested him after seeing him driving with another female. Investigators say the female in Eaton’s vehicle also had a warrant out for her arrest and had a no-contact order in place against Eaton.