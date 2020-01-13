Rochester man arrested for knife threat after trying to break into vending machine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old homeless man is facing charges for terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened a man with knife while trying to break into a vending machine.

Jose Delgado was arrested Friday night after a report of a homeless man trying to break into a vending machine in the area of 500 Center St. W.

Police said the victim told him not to break into it, and that’s when Delgado came at the victim with a knife and threatened to stab him.

Officer located Delgado near the warming center, found the knife and arrested him.