Rochester man arrested for knife threat after trying to break into vending machine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old homeless man is facing charges for terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened a man with knife while trying to break into a vending machine.
Jose Delgado was arrested Friday night after a report of a homeless man trying to break into a vending machine in the area of 500 Center St. W.
Police said the victim told him not to break into it, and that’s when Delgado came at the victim with a knife and threatened to stab him.
Officer located Delgado near the warming center, found the knife and arrested him.
