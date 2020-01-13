Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester man arrested for knife threat after trying to break into vending machine

A 21-year-old homeless man is facing charges for terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened a man with knife while trying to break into a vending machine.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old homeless man is facing charges for terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened a man with knife while trying to break into a vending machine.

Jose Delgado was arrested Friday night after a report of a homeless man trying to break into a vending machine in the area of 500 Center St. W.

Police said the victim told him not to break into it, and that’s when Delgado came at the victim with a knife and threatened to stab him.

Officer located Delgado near the warming center, found the knife and arrested him.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

Image

Sean Weather 1/12

Image

Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited

Image

North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Image

Technovation program kick off

Image

Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

Image

Making Rochester community more dementia friendly

Image

Annual family ice fishing derby

Community Events