ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 40-year-old Rochester man is facing felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a laundromat early Monday morning.

Police said it happened at 3:18 a.m. when an alarm went off at Crossroads Laundromat. Officers were able to ID a suspect due to video and observed forced entry.

The man, Jessie Crum, was located in the 1600 block of 3rd Ave. SE and admitted to breaking into the business.

He's facing charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.