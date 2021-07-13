Police: Rochester man arrested for attempted stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 48-year-old Rochester man is in custody after attempting to stab a man multiple times Monday night.

Police said Ruben Barraza-Diaz is facing charges of second-degree assault and terroristic threats after an incident at Parkside Trailer Park.

It began at 8:37 p.m. Barraza-Diaz showed up at a trailer and wanted to fight the victim before he allegedly pulled a knife and tried to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was able to find a brick on the property and told the suspect to not come near him. That’s when the suspect left and was taken into custody a short time later.