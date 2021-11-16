Rochester man arrested for attacking city bus, bystanders and officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man causing a disturbance in the middle of the street is under arrest after he damaged a city bus, fought with a bystander, and assaulted a cop.

It happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. at 7th St. and W. Silver Lake Dr. NE. when a man in the street forced an RPT bus to stop. The man, later identified as Mahamed Abikar, 28, of Rochester, punched the windshield and tried to break a windshield wiper.

He then went to another vehicle and damaged it before he unsuccessfully tried to get inside it.

Then, he got into a fight with a subject in the street before he was placed under arrest. During the arrest, he grabbed the groin of an officer before they were able to get him into a squad car.

While going through the booking process, Abikar allegedly spit at an officer and hit him in the face and body.

He's facing charges of fourth-degree assault on an officer, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.