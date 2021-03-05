Rochester man arrested for assault on woman, 61, who pulled down her mask because she couldn't breathe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who became upset because a woman pulled down her mask while in the check-out line at Kohl’s was arrested for allegedly assaulting the 61-year-old.

Levi Solland, 29, of Rochester, is facing charges of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident that was reported Thursday just after 1 p.m.

The victim was in line to pay and had to pull her mask down because she couldn’t breathe. The male standing behind her started yelling at her before he pushed the lady down after they left the store, police said. The woman hit her on the concrete and was taken to Olmsted Medical Center.